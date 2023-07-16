Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU protest in Dhaka's Shahbagh for better pay

Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have launched protests in Dhaka's Shahbagh as part of their campaign for a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

The protesters began staging a sit-in near the Shahgabh intersection at 10 am on Sunday at the behest of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association.

Police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration to maintain order. When the protesters attempted to march from the BSMMU campus to the Shahbagh intersection, law enforcers stopped them at the gate.

They later began demonstrating and chanting slogans in front of the gate.