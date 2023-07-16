    বাংলা

    Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU protest in Dhaka's Shahbagh for better pay

    They are staging a sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection for a hike in their monthly allowance and back pay

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 07:14 AM

    Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have launched protests in Dhaka's Shahbagh as part of their campaign for a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

    The protesters began staging a sit-in near the Shahgabh intersection at 10 am on Sunday at the behest of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association.

    Police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration to maintain order. When the protesters attempted to march from the BSMMU campus to the Shahbagh intersection, law enforcers stopped them at the gate.

    They later began demonstrating and chanting slogans in front of the gate.

    The postgraduate physicians, who are not on the government payroll and are considered private trainee doctors, have been observing a work stoppage since Jul 8 to press home their demands.

    They also went on a 'mass hunger strike' on the Central Shaheed Minar premises on Jul 9.

    The doctors are calling for their monthly allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000 from Tk 20,000 and have vowed not to waver on their stance until the demands are met.

    Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the association, said that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the issue remains unresolved. Consequently, the trainee doctors have been protesting for the past two months.

    "Postgraduate doctors from all over the country have gathered here. We will only end our protest once our demands are fulfilled. Our demands must be accepted in writing, or the prime minister must give us assurances about meeting them."

    He reiterated that the physicians would return to work once they receive a fair allowance as they do not want patients to suffer. "We are not making any unreasonable demands and everyone acknowledges that. So why aren't they being implemented?"

    RELATED STORIES
    BSMMU residency programme doctors to strike indefinitely in push for better pay
    BSMMU postgraduate doctors to go on strike over pay
    The work stoppage will begin on Jul 8 as part of the physicians' push for higher allowances and clearance of dues
    BSMMU residency programme doctors protesting over pay seek PM Hasina’s intervention
    Demonstrating BSMMU doctors seek PM’s intervention
    Last week, private doctors under postgraduate programmes at BSMMU issued an ultimatum until Jun 12 to increase their monthly allowance and ensure timely payment
    Protests roil BSMMU as postgraduate doctors seek higher allowance
    BSMMU doctors protest for higher allowance
    The protesters, who are allegedly owed several months' dues, say they were threatened with expulsion if they didn't return to work
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan