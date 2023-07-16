Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU protest in Dhaka's Shahbagh for better pay

Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have launched protests in Dhaka's Shahbagh as part of their campaign for a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.
The protesters began staging a sit-in near the Shahgabh intersection at 10 am on Sunday at the behest of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association.
Police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration to maintain order. When the protesters attempted to march from the BSMMU campus to the Shahbagh intersection, law enforcers stopped them at the gate.
They later began demonstrating and chanting slogans in front of the gate.
The postgraduate physicians, who are not on the government payroll and are considered private trainee doctors, have been observing a work stoppage since Jul 8 to press home their demands.
They also went on a 'mass hunger strike' on the Central Shaheed Minar premises on Jul 9.
The doctors are calling for their monthly allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000 from Tk 20,000 and have vowed not to waver on their stance until the demands are met.
Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the association, said that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the issue remains unresolved. Consequently, the trainee doctors have been protesting for the past two months.
"Postgraduate doctors from all over the country have gathered here. We will only end our protest once our demands are fulfilled. Our demands must be accepted in writing, or the prime minister must give us assurances about meeting them."
He reiterated that the physicians would return to work once they receive a fair allowance as they do not want patients to suffer. "We are not making any unreasonable demands and everyone acknowledges that. So why aren't they being implemented?"