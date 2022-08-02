Biden names FEMA, CDC officials to head US monkeypox response

The appointments come as the United States aims to bolster vaccination efforts to slow the spread of a monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 5,800 Americans.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over monkeypox.

Biden named Robert Fenton as the White House coordinator to head the monkeypox response and Demetre Daskalakis as the deputy coordinator.

Fenton is the regional administrator at the FEMA who helped lead mass vaccination effort for COVID-19 in February 2021. Daskalakis serves as the director of CDC's HIV prevention division.