    Bangladesh records 20 hospitalisations from dengue, no deaths in a day

    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM

    Bangladesh has registered 20 new hospitalisations, but no new deaths from dengue in a 24-hour tally to Wednesday morning.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, nine cases were in Dhaka, while 11 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 113 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 42 are in Dhaka and 71 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.

    Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

