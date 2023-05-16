How a deadly bat virus found new ways to infect people

On May 3, 2018, Muhammad Sabith awoke with a fever while staying with his parents in this village near the southwest coast of India.

The 26-year-old electrician assistant went to a community hospital and was placed in a ward with other patients for observation. Over the next 24 hours, his symptoms quickly worsened: vomiting, delirium, tremors and violent coughing. The staff directed him to a medical center where he was tested for mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria.

All came back negative. Doctors treated him with antibiotic and antiviral medications, to no avail. His lungs filled with fluid, his oxygen levels plunged and, on May 5, Sabith "was no more," his grieving younger brother, Muthalib, told Reuters.

Medical staff recorded his cause of death as viral encephalitis, but they really didn't know what killed him. It would be nearly two weeks before doctors realized that Sabith had contracted a virus from bats, an event known as zoonotic spillover, when a pathogen jumps from one species to another.

By then, another 22 people – including his father, an older brother, an aunt, healthcare workers and patients who had shared his room – had been infected, according to scientific studies published after the outbreak. Of those who fell sick, only two people survived.