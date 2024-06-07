Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mexico health ministry: bird flu patient died of chronic disease, not the virus

The 59-year-old man identified with bird flu suffered from a chronic kidney disease, diabetes and arterial hypertension

Bird flu patient did not die of the virus, says Mexico health min
A person walks past Mexico's National Institute of Respiratory Diseases after the World Health Organization said a person's death was caused by the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with the A(H5N2) subtype of bird flu reported globally, and the first human infection with the H5 strain of the virus reported in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 09:28 PM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 09:28 PM

Related Stories
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
Read More
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza
US and British airstrikes hit Yemen, Houthis say
US and British airstrikes hit Yemen, Houthis say
Chelsea sign defender Adarabioyo from Fulham
Chelsea sign defender Adarabioyo from Fulham
Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 17 as moon is sighted
Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 17 as moon is sighted
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More