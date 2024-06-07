Mexico health ministry: bird flu patient died of chronic disease, not the virus

The 59-year-old man identified with bird flu suffered from a chronic kidney disease, diabetes and arterial hypertension

The Mexican resident identified with contracting A(H5N2) bird flu in Mexico died due to chronic diseases and not the virus, Mexico's health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation said it had confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with A(H5N2) avian influenza in Mexico.

"The diseases were long-term and caused conditions that led to the failure of several organs," the ministry said, citing specialists.

The 59-year-old man identified with bird flu suffered from a chronic kidney disease, diabetes and arterial hypertension over the past 14 years, according to the statement.

The ministry added that there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the A(H5N2) virus stemming from the case.