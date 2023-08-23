World Bank has pledged funds for vaccine plant in Gopalganj: health minister

The World Bank will finance the government's vaccine production plant to be set up in Gopalganj, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.
They discussed how the World Bank will finance the project over the next five years in a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday, the minister said.
"They [World Bank] have welcomed our move to establish a vaccine production plant and promised to provide assistance. We've already secured their commitment to fund the project."
The minister, however, would not go into details about how the World Bank plan to finance the endeavour.
Maleque said the Asian Development Bank has already promised $300 million for the plant.
“We'll ask for more if needed. The government will also fund the project. We've already bought the land and other procedures are ongoing.”
He also said the ministry prepared a development project proposal for the plant and will submit it to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval.
The government has acquired nine acres of land to establish the vaccine plant, and plans to produce 13 types of vaccine, including that of the coronavirus.
The Essential Drugs Company Ltd of Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding with the US-based Dyadic International to locally produce vaccines.