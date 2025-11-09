Bangladesh reports 6 dengue deaths, 1,195 hospitalisations in a day

Six more people have died of dengue infection in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 1,195 patients have been newly hospitalised.

This raises the total yearly death toll to 313 until now, while hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease have risen to 78,543.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin on Sunday, of the six dengue deaths reported in the past 24 hours, two were from Dhaka North City Corporation, two from Dhaka South City Corporation, and two from Barishal Division.

In the first six days of November, the fever has claimed 35 lives and infected 8,681 people.

October saw 22,520 dengue hospitalisations and the highest monthly death toll, with 80 fatalities.

Before that, dengue claimed 76 lives in September, when 15,866 people were admitted to hospital.

July logged 10,684 hospitalisations and 41 deaths, followed by August with 10,496 cases and 39 deaths.

No dengue deaths were reported in March. In contrast, 10 people died in January, three in February, seven in April, three in May, 19 in June, 41 in July, and 39 in August.

Monthly figures this year also include 1,161 admissions in January, 374 in February, 336 in March, 701 in April, 1,773 in May, and 5,951 in June, 10,496 in August, 15,866 in September and 22,520 in October.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual hospitalisations occurred in 2023, with 321,179 cases, while the highest deaths in a single year were 1,705, also in 2023.