What is aspartame, the 'possible carcinogen' in diet sodas, sugar-free juices?

HAVE COMPANIES MOVED AWAY FROM ASPARTAME?

Aspartame's use in food products has been debated for decades and has also prompted some companies to remove the compound from their products.

PepsiCo <PEP.O> removed aspartame from some U.S. diet sodas. Although the company brought it back a year later, it again removed the ingredient in 2020.

General Mills' <GIS.N> Yoplait also removed aspartame from its yogurts in 2014. The brand's low-sugar products now contain alternative sweeteners like sucralose.

WHAT OTHER ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS ARE IN USE?

Saccharin, sucralose and neotame are among five other artificial sweeteners alongside aspartame authorized by a WHO expert committee on food additives.

The FDA has also approved usage of three types of plant- and fruit-based sweeteners, including extracts obtained from the stevia plant, swingle fruit extracts and a group of proteins called Thaumatin.

IS ASPARTAME USED OUTSIDE OF THE US?

More than ninety countries, including the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Australia and New Zealand have reviewed aspartame and found it to be safe for human consumption and allow its use.

While the FDA pins the acceptable daily intake (ADI) for aspartame at 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day, the European regulatory body recommends a slightly lower ADI at 40 mg/kg/day.