Bangladesh reports record 86 deaths from dengue in October

With dengue cases surging, the government has reported 86 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in October, the highest for a month in Bangladesh’s history, with the victims of the last day yet to be counted.

The previous highest monthly deaths from the mosquito-borne disease was 83 in August 2019.

In the 24 hours to Monday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services reported five deaths of dengue patients, taking the annual toll to 141, the second highest after 164 fatalities in 2019.