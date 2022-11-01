Bangladesh reports record 86 deaths from dengue in October

With dengue cases surging, the government has reported 86 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in October, the highest for a month in Bangladesh’s history, with the victims of the last day yet to be counted.
The previous highest monthly deaths from the mosquito-borne disease was 83 in August 2019.
In the 24 hours to Monday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services reported five deaths of dengue patients, taking the annual toll to 141, the second highest after 164 fatalities in 2019.
The number of patients hospitalised with dengue increased in the latest 24-hour count by 873 to 38,024 this year, which is also the second highest after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019.
No dengue patient was hospitalised in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but the number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths.
Currently, most of the dengue patients are losing blood platelets much faster than earlier seen, the doctors say. Sometimes patients do not even realise that they are losing platelets. As a result, delayed hospitalisation is making their treatment complex for physicians.
Loss of platelets causes many health risks including bleeding, said Dr ABM Abdullah, a former dean of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
“Bleeding from the gum line, or with vomit and faeces is common. Bleeding from any body parts and fluid retention in the stomach or lungs may happen. This may push the patient to a state of shock or even to death.”