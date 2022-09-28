Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline

Patient advocacy groups hailed the news of positive lecanemab trial results.

"This is important because it demonstrates that each of these drugs is different ... I would hope that the FDA approves the drug in January," USAgainstAlzheimer's Chairman George Vradenburg told Reuters.

The Phase III trial evaluated the drug's ability to reduce cognitive and functional decline based on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), a numerical scale used to quantify the severity of dementia in patients in areas such as memory, orientation, judgment and problem solving and personal care.

BRAIN SWELLING

The rate of a brain swelling side effect associated with anti-amyloid treatments was 12.5% in the lecanemab group, versus 1.7% in the placebo group. But many cases did not cause symptoms, with symptomatic brain swelling seen in 2.8% of those in the lecanemab group, the companies said.

Micro hemorrhages in the brain occurred at a rate of 17% in the lecanemab group, and 8.7% in the placebo group.

Petersen said the side effect rate was much less than with Aduhelm and "certainly tolerable."

Aduhelm's approval was a rare bright spot for Alzheimer's patients, but critics have called for more evidence that amyloid-targeting drugs are worth the cost.

The controversy and reluctance by some payers to cover Aduhelm led Biogen to slash the drug's price to $28,000 per year from an initial $56,000.

But Medicare, the US government health plan for people 65 and older, this year said it would only pay for Aduhelm and other similar drugs if patients were enrolled in a valid clinical trial, which sharply curtailed the medication's use. Since Alzheimer's is a disease of aging, an estimated 85% of patients eligible for the drug are covered by the government plan.

Michael Irizarry, Eisai's deputy chief clinical officer, said on a conference call that the company will have discussions with the Medicare agency regarding coverage of lecanemab.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is expected to rise to around 13 million by 2050 from more than 6 million currently, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Globally, that figure could rise to 139 million by 2050 without an effective treatment, according to Alzheimer's Disease International.

Other plaque-targeting antibodies in late-stage development for Alzheimer's patients include Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab and Eli Lilly's donanemab.