Bangladesh hospitals record 2,291 new dengue cases, 13 deaths

The government has logged 2,291 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since January to 119,133.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 13 to 569 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Hospitals in Dhaka reported 920 new dengue cases and seven deaths while the numbers are 1,371 cases and six deaths outside the capital.

On Tuesday morning, as many as 8,218 patients with dengue fever were under hospital care, and 4,380 of them were outside Dhaka.