    বাংলা

    Canada authorises Pfizer's omicron retooled booster

    The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance from Health Canada after Moderna Inc's modified booster

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 02:24 PM

    Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government's website.

    The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance from Health Canada after Moderna Inc's modified booster last month.

    Moderna's vaccine booster was cleared for use in adults.

    The so-called bivalent vaccines target both the original variant as well as the two omicron subvariants.

    The US Food and Drug Administration in August authorised both updated COVID-19 booster shots.

    Regulators in the European Union and Japan have also cleared Pfizer's updated booster shot.

    RELATED STORIES
    Europeans face big mental health issues despite COVID easing
    Europeans face big mental health issues
    Eurofound's surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting 'bad' or 'very bad' mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later
    UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in more than 100 years
    UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in over 100 years
    More than 300,000 members of the country’s largest nursing union will begin voting over a strike to demand a pay rise that keeps up with soaring inflation
    India-made cough syrups may be tied to 66 deaths in Gambia: WHO
    Indian cough syrups tied to deaths in Gambia: WHO
    New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd could be potentially linked with serious kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia
    Shaken by heatwaves, US clinics get tips on staying cool
    US clinics get tips on staying cool
    A pilot programme provides toolkits to patients to help them ward off the health effects of extreme heat, with special recommendations for high-risk groups

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher