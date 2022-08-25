Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply

Ogoina's research in 2017 highlighted possible sexual transmission of monkeypox in Nigeria – where no vaccines are, or have been, available.

"Unfortunately, I am not sure health authorities are communicating these uncertainties to the public," he added.

More than 40,000 people have already been infected by monkeypox this year, a virus which spreads through very close contact.

Around 10% have been hospitalised with severe pain and 12 people have died. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

Disease experts are wary of the heavy emphasis wealthy countries have placed on vaccination as the first line of defence given these questions, as well as signs that behavioural change, testing and contact tracing are also important.

New monkeypox infections appear to be plateauing in Britain, Spain and Germany, a trend attributed by experts to behavioural change in at-risk groups.

"The first control strategy is behaviour change: asking people at high risk to reduce activities that are high risk, such as anonymous hook-ups and/or sex parties, and to adopt behaviours that may reduce risk, such as use of condoms, screening of your body for rash and for your sex partners' bodies for rash before sex," said Jay Varma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response in the US

"The problem with this approach is that it's not durable."

Countries are setting up trials to assess the impact of the vaccine, including the U.S, Britain, Germany and Spain, although it is unclear when results may come out.

STRETCHING SUPPLIES

Bavarian Nordic's vaccine - called Jynneos, Imvanex and Imvamune, depending on the country - is the sole shot authorised by regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere to prevent monkeypox.

Last week, the Danish company said it had signed on a US-based manufacturer to help accelerate delivery of doses

The company was initially producing one batch - between 200,000 and 300,000 doses - per week, but since the start of this outbreak in May output has doubled, a spokesperson said.

Bavarian Nordic expects in-house capacity to treble by the end of 2022 from what it was in May - and is also in conversations with multiple other companies to expand manufacturing capacity, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, countries are trying to stretch out supplies.