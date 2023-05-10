Potential weight-loss drug meets goals in mid-stage trial as race accelerates

"The obesity market will always come with affordability questions that will split the market into different pockets," said Leuchten.

Gareth Powell, head of healthcare at Zealand shareholder Polar Capital, said participants that were not yet up to the planned maintenance dose could be included in the overall tally, potentially heralding a better weight-loss percentage.

"This is likely the third drug to reach the market for obesity after Lilly and Novo Nordisk," said Powell.

REGULATING APPETITE

The drug, called BI 456906, not only mimics a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) which suppresses appetite as do other injectable treatments, but it also imitates another gut hormone called glucagon.

"What we see, and what excites us, is on one hand the weight loss that is consistent with our expectations," said Casarosa.

"But what's more, we see obesity also as a key risk factor in driving many comorbidities in the cardiometabolic space."

Among the drug's targeted effects, the glucagon-based mode of action should help burn more fat when exercising and prevent the harmful build-up of fat in the liver, she said.

Its side effects were "consistent" with what was seen in other injectable GLP-1-based drugs, she said.

An experimental drug by Altimmune ALT.O with the same dual action as Zealand's helped reduce weight by over 10% in a mid-stage trial, data in March showed, but safety concerns sent its shares tumbling.

Almost 400 participants in the Zealand trial - overweight or obese but not diabetic - were put into five equally large groups by chance, with four getting different doses of the experimental weekly shot and the fifth getting a placebo.