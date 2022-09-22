World leaders pledge billions to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria on UN sidelines

The Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria on Wednesday reached $14.25 billion pledged as world leaders seek to fight the killer diseases after progress was knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden, who hosted the conference in New York on the sidelines of the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, said the funding is crucial to combating the diseases.

"This is an investment that will save another 20 million lives, reduce mortality from these diseases by another 64% in the next four years," Biden said.

The United States had previously said it would pledge $6 billion for the next funding cycle.

The fund, a public/private alliance based in Geneva, is seeking $18 billion for its next three-year funding cycle from governments, civil society and the private sector. Before Wednesday's conference, it had already raised more than a third of the total.

The Global Fund said the $14.25 billion figure is likely to increase as more donations are expected.

"For the government and people of Malawi, this is not a conference but a life saver," Lazarus Chakwera, the president of Malawi, said earlier in the day, pledging $1 million.