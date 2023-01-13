Government study finds broiler chicken is safe for consumption

Funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council carried out the study on 315 samples from 1,200 broiler chickens and 30 broiler chicken feeds from across the country to identify the presence of 10 antibiotics and three heavy metals in the meat, bones, livers, kidneys, gizzards and feed of broiler chickens.

The samples contain much lower amounts of antibiotics and heavy metals than the maximum tolerable levels, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said while disclosing the findings of the study at the Secretariat on Thursday.

As there were speculations about the presence of harmful substances in broiler chickens, the consumption of “nutrient-rich broiler meat” decreased significantly during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the minister said.

“The Ministry of Agriculture took the initiative to research chicken amid the controversy,” he added.