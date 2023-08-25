Bangladesh hospitals report 1,594 dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 1,594 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 110,224.

The toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 14 to 528 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 703 and it was 891 outside the capital.