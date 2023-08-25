Bangladesh hospitals report 1,594 dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 1,594 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 110,224.
The toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 14 to 528 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 703 and it was 891 outside the capital.
The city saw 11 deaths and the toll was three in other districts.
On Friday morning, 7,934 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,179 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,755 were in the capital.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.