    বাংলা

    CanSino's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

    The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 10:26 AM

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business.

    The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

    "The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino said.

    The company cautioned, however, that it will face fierce competition from other vaccines in China that have also obtained government approval or are in clinical trials.

    China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, Livzon said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country had cleared in more than a year.

    Cansino also said it was uncertain when its vaccine would be able to go to market, since additional administrative approvals are still needed, while sales would depend on the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, as well as China's vaccination rate.

    China has seen a recent flare-up in COVID outbreaks. The southern tech hub of Shenzhen imposed a weekend lockdown in most parts of the city on Saturday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu put its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday.

    Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 3, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, compared with 1,988 new cases a day earlier.

    RELATED STORIES
    India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine
    India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine
    The Serum Institute of India has developed the jab for cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally
    Bangladesh regulator orders private medical facilities to display registration details
    Private hospitals must display licence info: DGHS
    Institutions that defy the order will face action, the regulator says amid an ongoing crackdown on unregistered healthcare facilities
    US CDC backs use of redesigned omicron COVID boosters
    US CDC backs use of redesigned omicron COVID boosters
    FDA officials said they believe the updated shots should be available to a broader population than the previous boosters, as they may help younger people avoid long COVID
    Race for monkeypox vaccines exposes global health inequality
    Race for monkeypox vaccines exposes global health inequality
    Tight supplies have mostly been snapped up by the United States, but some hard-hit nations such as Brazil and Peru still have none

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher