Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance demands tax hike to raise tobacco prices

The Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance, or ATMA, has demanded a rise in tobacco prices by raising taxes for the products in line with the system recommended by the World Health Organization.

The alliance raised the demand in a meeting with Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, according to a statement from the ATMA.

During the meeting, a pre-budget discussion on Sunday, the ATMA argued that raising the taxes would increase government revenues by Tk 96 billion, besides preventing the deaths of over 1 million people.

Citing a recent country report by the International Monetary Fund, the ATMA said Bangladesh needs to raise revenue growth. A significant sum of the expected growth can come by raising tobacco taxes, the alliance said.

The ATMA members who attended the meeting included senior journalist Sukanta Gupta Alak, Mortuza Haider Liton, chief crime correspondent of bdnews24.com and convenor of ATMA, the alliance’s Co-convenor and Green TV’s Executive Director Nadira Kiron, Doulot Akter Mala, special correspondent for The Financial Express, and Mizan Chowdhury, senior reporter for the Daily Jugantor and co-convener of ATMA.

The NBR chairman assured the alliance members of reviewing their proposal.