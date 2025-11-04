Four dead, 1,101 hospitalised with dengue fever in Bangladesh

Dengue patients are admitted to Dhaka’s Mugda Medical College Hospital ever day. There has been a rush of patients with the mosquito-borne illness throughout October. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Dengue patients are admitted to Dhaka’s Mugda Medical College Hospital ever day. There has been a rush of patients with the mosquito-borne illness throughout October. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Four more patients have died of dengue fever in Bangladesh, while 1,101 have been admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year has reached 93,923. Of them, the fever has claimed 292 lives.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin on Tuesday, three patients died while undergoing treatment at hospitals under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), while one death was reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

Of the newly infected, 241 people were admitted to hospitals in the DNCC area, which is the highest number reported.

In addition, 175 people in DSCC, 208 in Dhaka Division, 151 in Barishal, 59 in Khulna, 125 in Chattogram, 45 in Rajshahi, 75 in Mymensingh, 19 in Rangpur, and 3 in Sylhet have been admitted to hospitals with dengue fever in the past 24 hours.

October saw 22,520 dengue hospitalisations, the highest monthly toll in the past 10 months.

It also accounted for the highest monthly death toll, with 80 fatalities. November has seen 1,813 admissions and 5 deaths.

Before that, dengue claimed 76 lives in September, when 15,866 people were admitted to hospital.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual hospitalisations occurred in 2023, with 321,179 cases, while the highest deaths in a single year were 1,705, also in 2023.