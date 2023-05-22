    বাংলা

    Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic: WHO chief

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the next pandemic was bound to "come knocking"

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 09:11 AM

    The head of the World Health Organization urged countries to undertake the reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic at the UN health agency's annual assembly on Monday.

    "We cannot kick this can down the road," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major address to the agency's member states, warning that the next pandemic was bound to "come knocking".

    "If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now then when?" he said.

    The 10-day annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, which coincides with the body's 75th anniversary, is set to address numerous global health challenges including a key meeting this week on pandemics.

    RELATED STORIES
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    Global migration to grow, needs better management: WB
    Countries including Mexico, Thailand, Tunisia and Turkey may also soon need more foreign workers because their populations are no longer growing
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    World Bank seeks more private cash as yearly needs balloon to $2.4tn
    The massive financing yearly needs could address the effects of climate change, war, and pandemics, the World Bank president said
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction needs reaching $411bn: WB
    The amount is up sharply from an estimate of $349 billion released last September
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    Nigeria gets World Bank funding for social programme
    Africa's biggest economy set aside 3.36 trillion naira ($7.3 billion) this year to spend on petrol subsidies until mid-2023

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk