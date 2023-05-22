Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization urged countries to undertake the reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic at the UN health agency's annual assembly on Monday.

"We cannot kick this can down the road," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major address to the agency's member states, warning that the next pandemic was bound to "come knocking".

"If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now then when?" he said.