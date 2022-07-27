July 27 2022

    Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against omicron subvariant

    The vaccine targets both the original as well as the BA.2 omicron subvariant

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2022, 12:7 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 12:7 AM

    Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine which targets both the original as well as the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

    Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data.

    Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended Jul 23.

