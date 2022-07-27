Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against omicron subvariant

‘The window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks,’ scientists advising the WHO on monkeypox say
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine which targets both the original as well as the BA.2 omicron subvariant.
Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data.
Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended Jul 23.