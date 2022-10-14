After Malpass fray, Yellen says World Bank must 'lead' in global energy transition

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday stressed that the World Bank, whose president, David Malpass, has been on the defensive about his views on climate change, must play a leadership role in the global transition to clean energy.

The White House condemned Malpass's comments last month after he declined to say he supported the scientific consensus on climate change, although he later apologized and reiterated his view that human activity contributes to climate change.

In her joint statement to the steering committees of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Yellen said the World Bank should provide sound analysis to inform countries of climate-related macroeconomic risks and more effectively convene and finance countries efforts to advance climate goals.

Yellen welcomed the World Bank's introduction of Country Climate and Development Reports, which will help countries define and move their climate agendas forward, and the fact that it was exceeding its 35 percent climate finance target.

But she said the World Bank should do more to help mobilize private capital to work on solutions focused on high-quality sustainable infrastructure.