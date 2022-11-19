COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal

FOSSIL FUELS

The EU had boosted the discussions earlier in the week by offering to support setting up a new loss and damage fund, but only provided that large polluters including China pay into it and countries also ramp up efforts to cut emissions.

It was not yet clear if the EU's conditions would be met.

Complicating matters, US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry – a powerful force in climate diplomacy – tested positive for COVID-19 after days of bilateral in-person meetings with counterparts from China and the EU to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

In line with earlier iterations, the draft did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phasing down use of "all fossil fuels". It instead asked countries to phase down coal only, as agreed under last year's Glasgow Climate Pact.

In an attempt to close the yawning gap between current climate pledges and the far deeper cuts needed to avert disastrous climate change, the draft also requested that countries which have not yet done so upgrade their 2030 emissions cutting targets by the end of 2023.

Some campaigners said the draft offered some positive elements, but was still wanting in ambition.

"It reiterates much of what's in Glasgow," including the language around phasing down use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, said David Waskow, the international climate director for the World Resources Institute.

