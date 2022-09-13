    বাংলা

    Australia braces for more pain from rain after La Nina confirmed

    A La Nina weather event is under way for the third year in a row and would likely last into next year, the country's weather forecaster says

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 09:35 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 09:35 AM

    Much of Australia will face unusually heavy rains in coming months, the country's weather forecaster said on Tuesday, after confirming that a La Nina weather event is under way for the third year in a row and would likely last into next year.

    The Bureau of Meteorology firmed up its guidance for this year for the weather pattern known in Australia to produce wet, windy summers, saying it was now under way after it previously had forecast a high chance.

    The warning puts the country's densely populated east coast on alert when many residents are still rebuilding after floods linked to the most recent La Nina which ran into early 2022.

    The weather phenomenon was among factors that would "push Australia's climate towards a wetter phase and ... have shaped our outlook for the coming months that shows more than 80% chance of above average rainfall for many parts of the eastern half of Australia", the bureau said in a statement.

    Wild weather swings in Australia brought its worst bushfires in a generation in late 2019 and early 2020, followed by two La Nina patterns which swelled rivers beyond their banks and left thousands of flooded homes uninhabitable.

    "This is not good news for communities, businesses, homeowners, and renters who are living or operating out of buildings and dwellings that are at risk from inundation," said Mark Gibbs, an adjunct professor with Queensland University of Technology's Institute for Future Environments.

    "This may be particularly problematic for those that are still recovering from recent floods, especially in light of the present challenges in securing the services of builders and building suppliers," he added.

    With La Nina, sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal while waters in the western tropical Pacific are warmer than normal, generating moisture that brings rain to eastern and central Australia.

    RELATED STORIES
    As ether makes energy-saving software switch, will bitcoin follow?
    Will bitcoin switch to energy-saving software?
    Ethereum is poised for a software upgrade known as ‘the merge’ that comes amid growing debate over the environmental impact of crypto mining in the United States
    What will King Charles's reign mean for climate action?
    What will Charles's reign mean for climate action?
    He has been one of the highest-profile global proponents for protecting the planet in recent decades
    Qatar's green own goal as World Cup fans set to jet in from Dubai
    Qatar's green own goal as WC fans set to jet in
    Thousands of soccer fans are expected to descend on Dubai due to limited accommodation in the neighbouring host nation
    Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts
    Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts
    The environmental group did a study measuring progress in phasing out internal-combustion engines, supply chain decarbonisation and resource reduction and efficiency

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher