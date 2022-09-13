Australia braces for more pain from rain after La Nina confirmed

Much of Australia will face unusually heavy rains in coming months, the country's weather forecaster said on Tuesday, after confirming that a La Nina weather event is under way for the third year in a row and would likely last into next year.

The Bureau of Meteorology firmed up its guidance for this year for the weather pattern known in Australia to produce wet, windy summers, saying it was now under way after it previously had forecast a high chance.

The warning puts the country's densely populated east coast on alert when many residents are still rebuilding after floods linked to the most recent La Nina which ran into early 2022.