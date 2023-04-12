Japan climate group urges more renewable energy, effective carbon pricing

Japanese companies and climate groups called on the nation's government on Wednesday to step up the introduction of renewable energy and quickly adopt carbon pricing to tackle global warming.

The Japan Climate Initiative (JCI), an alliance of companies, local governments and NGOs, issued the message ahead of the meeting of climate ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on April 15-16 in Sapporo where Japan will chair the event to discuss efforts to address climate change.

"We urged the Japanese government to overcome climate crisis and energy crisis by accelerating the introduction of renewable energy and early adoption of highly effective carbon pricing," the JCI said in a statement which was endorsed by 303 organisations.