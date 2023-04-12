More forest, more profit? Brazil looks to build a new 'bioeconomy'

CHOCOLATE TO ACAI

Conexsus, which won a $2.25 million prize for social innovation this month from the U.S.-based anti-poverty Skoll Foundation, works on the ground with small producers of products such as acai and chocolate, improving practices, adding skills, and helping line up finance.

The aim is to turn small cooperatives and subsistence-level production into thriving, sustainable businesses.

In the Amazonian state of Para, for instance, Conexsus has helped Coopatrans - a cooperative of cocoa farmers that produces their own brand of chocolate, Cacauway - with technical assistance on how to produce better quality cocoa beans.

Cooperative members also have access to mentoring on how to more effectively run their growing business, and have received a line of low-interest credit which has helped them pay farmers on time, improving relationships.

"Before, it took us 30 to 60 days to pay them, or sometimes even longer than that," said Helia Felix, a member of the collective. "Now our associates know that if they deliver their produce, they'll be paid upon delivery."

With help from Conexsus, "we now see (Coopatrans) as a business" rather than just a collective, she said.

In Marajo, a region of Para, Conexsus has similarly helped açaí producers cut waste, get access to credit, process acai into higher value products and sign supply contracts, including with schools.

"They are on this path. The potential is to accelerate this path and offer the tools, the solutions and investments for this to happen faster," Pimenta said.

RISING DEFORESTATION

Conexsus got its start in 2018, as Pimenta and other sustainable development experts, many of them Amazon specialists, watched in dismay as the country's Amazon deforestation rate rose, largely as soy and cattle ranching expanded.

They formed a collective, aiming to use their experience to try to reverse the trend and drive investment to more sustainable economic activity, said Marco van der Ree, interim executive director of Conexsus and a member of the original 40-member expert group.

Intact Amazon forest has an economic value four times higher than the same land turned into cattle pasture, if benefits such as the forest's contribution to producing rainfall, clean air and a stable climate are considered, according to work by Carlos Nobre, a leading Brazilian scientist and climate change expert.

But "the financial system doesn't look at things in that way," van der Ree noted - which is one reason most finance continues to go to cattle and soy expansion.

Today just 22% of subsidized rural credit channeled through Brazil's public banks goes to support bioeconomy businesses, Pimenta said - something she hopes to change.