World's biggest Amazon warehouse raises fears over toxic air

Standing at his farm gate in the Inland Empire - a sprawling series of communities east of Los Angeles, California - Randy Beckerage gestures down the street to a construction site rising above an old cattle yard.

It will soon be a nearly 4.1 million square foot (380,000 square meter) Amazon warehouse - a five-story structure billed by logistics experts as the e-commerce giant's largest such facility in the world.

Business groups, some local unions and government officials say such sites bring jobs and economic development. Others, like Beckerage, object to the growing network of warehouses covering former agricultural land and bringing traffic and air pollution.

"I don't know how to stop the steamroller," said Beckerage, who has campaigned against the new warehouse and would instead like to see a network of climate-friendly food production.