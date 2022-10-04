South Asia's poorest city dwellers bear brunt of worsening floods

Informal settlements tend to pop up on the least desirable land in Kathmandu, mainly along the banks of the city's rivers, which are heavily polluted and prone to floods during monsoons.

Officials of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said an existing law banning construction on floodplains needs to be enforced, and highlighted the need for better housing and drainage systems to curb future flooding.

"We have to find a way to stay safe as extreme weather events are becoming more frequent," said technical under-secretary Rajendra Sharma.

"Unplanned urbanisation is a major challenge which needs to be addressed for effective disaster mitigation and management."

But one resident of the Kathmandu slum, who refused to give his name out of fear of being evicted, said the community had little choice but to "suffer silently" even as risks rose.

"If we complain, the government will label us as illegal residents and will find it easy to drive us away from here," he said.

More than a billion people worldwide live in slums or informal settlements, over a quarter of them in Central and South Asia, according to a 2018 report by UN-Habitat, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

It estimated that 3 billion people would need access to more adequate housing by 2030.

REGION-WIDE WOES

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, became another face of urban flooding in the region this summer after heavy rains crippled the city for days, raising questions about development that has come at the cost of green spaces and natural flood defences.