COP27 debate on who should pay for climate loss and damage reopens old wounds

The European Union put out a surprise proposal on Thursday night, saying it would support the creation of a loss and damage response fund - a reversal from its stance in previous years.

But, as a condition, it wants to expand the base of donors to the fund beyond the usual group of wealthy industrialised countries to include other big emerging economies like China, and to channel money through it from a variety of public and private sources.

Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze said on Friday that China should contribute to "dealing with the damage" caused by climate change because it is now responsible for 28% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

China overtook the United States as the world's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide pollution in 2006, analysts say, although the United States remains the largest historical contributor to emissions driving climate change.

China - part of the developing-country group that tabled a proposal this week for a new facility to handle loss and damage payments - has not responded to the EU proposal directly.

But last week its officials said it would be willing to support a loss and damage facility, although not by contributing cash.