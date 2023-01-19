Global carbon dioxide removal totals 2 billion tonnes per year

About two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are being removed from the atmosphere every year, according to a report published on Thursday, but nearly all of it is accomplished through forests, despite growing investments in new technologies.

The independent report, led by the University of Oxford, is the first to assess how much CO2 removal the world is already achieving - and how much more is needed.

It estimates that roughly 1,300 times more carbon dioxide removal from new technologies — and twice as much from trees and soils — are needed by 2050 to limit temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, as set out in the Paris Agreement.