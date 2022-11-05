What the latest IPCC science says about climate change

Here are some of the key takeaways from those reports:

THE SCIENCE REPORT

* Last year's report on the physical basis for climate change pulled no punches, stating unequivocally that humans are to blame for rising temperatures.

* It also warned that climate change was already dangerously close to spinning out of control.

* Once-rare weather extremes are becoming more common, and some regions are more vulnerable than others.

* For the first time, the report's authors called for urgent action to curb methane. Up to this point, the IPCC had focused on only carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas.

* With time running out for preventing runaway climate change, the authors said it was worth looking into the benefits and drawbacks of geoengineering, or large-scale interventions to shift the climate, such as injecting particles into the atmosphere to block out solar radiation.

* The report warned the world's nations, including the wealthy ones, that everyone needed to start preparing for climate impacts and adapting to a warmer world.

THE ADAPTATION REPORT

* News of Russia's invasion of Ukraine eclipsed the release in February of a seminal report on how the world should prepare for a warmer world.

* With climate change already fueling extreme weather worldwide, the report urged rich and poor countries alike to adapt now to impacts including more frequent heatwaves, stronger storms and higher sea levels.

* The report made clear that different regions face different risks and impacts, and offered localized projections for what to expect.