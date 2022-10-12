Brazil's 'people of the river' pay price for Amazon hydropower

The waters of the Xingu River below the Belo Monte hydropower dam, in Brazil's Amazon, used to flood the river's forested islands during the rainy season, allowing fish to glide among the trees and gorge on fallen fruit.

But since the controversial dam opened six years ago, the forests no longer flood consistently, and the fish have lost a key place to feed and spawn, local people say.

"Today, these fruits all fall onto dry land, so the fish can't get the food," said Josiel Pereira, an indigenous Juruna man from the village of Miratu, in Para state.

During the dry season, in turn, the dam sometimes releases too much water at once, drowning sandy beaches and destroying the nests where turtles have long laid their eggs, said Pereira, who is helping scientists understand the ecological impacts of the dam's construction.

"It has been very difficult for us to survive after the Belo Monte dam development," he said in an interview. "It has caused a lot of impact on our food, on our source of income."

Estimated to cost at least 40 billion Brazilian real ($7.6 billion), the Belo Monte hydroelectric complex, the world's fourth biggest hydropower dam, includes a main dam called Pimental and the Belo Monte reservoir.