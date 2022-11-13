India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels

India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.

Countries agreed at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, last November to a final statement which, for the first time, committed parties to the U.N. climate summit to speed up efforts towards a "phasedown of unabated coal power" - taking aim at the most polluting fossil fuel.

India wants to expand that pledge to include all fossil fuels, the two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said.