Asian power generation gets cleaner, even as coal emissions rise

Asia boosted clean electricity output and slashed its share of fossil fuels faster than North America and Europe from 2015, data shows, underscoring resistance by Asian nations to a western push to choke private financing for coal-fired power.

There is wide agreement that increasing clean power, such as wind and solar, is central to curbing carbon emissions to fight climate change. On Saturday at the UN climate summit, 118 governments, led by the US and the European Union, pledged to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030.

However, China and India did not back the COP28 pledge as it was twinned with curbing use of fossil fuels, which they see as essential to reliably meeting rapidly rising power demand.

Bolstering their view, even with coal, higher financing costs and weaker access to funds, Asia outpaced Europe and North America in fighting climate change by key measures since the Paris climate agreement of 2015, a Reuters analysis of data found.

Asia increased its generation of clean energy, which includes nuclear and hydro, at a far rapid pace compared to Europe and North America Asia clean energy outpaces the West