UN warns 'time is running out' as greenhouse gases surge

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed at above-average rates to new records last year, the UN weather agency said on Wednesday, warning that time is running out for people to make the transformational changes needed to cap global temperature rises.

The annual report by the World Meteorological Organisation is the first of several released ahead of a UN climate summit next month in Egypt and aims to spur leaders into action.

Hikes in the atmospheric concentration of all three greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - outstripped the average increase over the past decade, it showed, meaning they are now all at new record levels.