Al Gore sees the world at 'tipping point' for climate action

"Mother Nature has joined the discussion about the climate crisis," Gore said, citing heatwaves in China, floods in Pakistan and drought in Europe.

Gore, US vice president from 1993 to 2001, became known for climate change advocacy with his 2006 Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth", and its 2017 sequel, arguing the climate change struggle is a moral fight.

Co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his climate campaigning, he is chairman of Generation Investment Management, a London-headquartered firm focused on sustainable investments across both public and private markets, and on research.

Among steps being taken to speed up the energy transition, some governments have chosen to replace existing fossil fuel plants with decades of remaining lifetime as renewable electricity becomes cheaper, he said, while others are looking to ban fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks.

"At a time when the technology (...) provides three times as many jobs per invested dollar as investments in fossil fuels, then all of that to me adds up to a very positive, palpable tipping point."

In Generation's latest annual sustainability trends report, published on Wednesday, the company said that annual investments in the clean economy were on track to exceed $1 trillion over the next few years.

While that still falls short of the levels needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, it added that it was rising "at a brisk clip".