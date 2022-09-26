Fires in Brazil's Amazon surge in September, worst month since 2010

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have surged in September, already making it the worst month in more than a decade, government data showed on Monday, after a jump in deforestation during an election year.

National space research agency INPE reported 36,850 fire alerts in the region so far this month, a 120 percent rise over the full month last year and the worst on record for any month since September 2010, when INPE issued 43,933 alerts.

With that, the total fire alerts so far this year climbed to 82,872, surpassing the 75,090 recorded in all of 2021.

Fires in the Amazon tend to peak in August and September, considered the burning season in the region, when rains subside to let ranchers and farmers often set fire to deforested areas.