In climate resilience push, US federal cash flows to coastal rich

When deputy clerk Kelly Smith saw how changing flood risk maps could saddle many of her Montana city's about 2,000 residents with costly new building requirements or limitations, she pondered quitting her job.

"When people get upset with the government, especially here, they complain to the office people," said Smith, who is also treasurer of Three Forks, Montana, set near the confluence of three rivers that mark the start of the Missouri River.

The city ultimately was able to secure a more than $4 million federal grant to help prepare for possible flooding – but only after it was turned down for a different resilience grant with no explanation, she said.

As more federal funding becomes available to help communities deal with growing climate change-related flood risk, much of it has been steered to wealthier, coastal communities better able to manage the sometimes complex and time-consuming application processes, researchers say.

That has left smaller inland cities like Smith’s struggling to prepare their residents for worsening floods, storms and other risks.

“What’s required is almost out of reach for small communities,” said Smith, who spoke by phone from the western US city in between handling people trying to pay their water bills.

“The smaller populations aren’t going to have the funds to get all the engineering (data) and everything that's required to apply for these grants," she said.

Aware of such concerns, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the midst of reworking the program, known as Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), to ease the burden on more rural and disadvantaged areas.