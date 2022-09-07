Britain appoints Rees-Mogg, who dismissed climate change risks, to energy role

After his appointment, Rees Mogg said his priority would be to provide help for people dealing with sharply higher energy bills and that the government will soon bring forward a package to help the public.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has backed the legally binding target of reducing net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century, but has supported scrapping green levies and bringing back fracking if there is local support.

One contentious issue facing Rees-Mogg is providing a clear and settled policy environment for business after successive Conservative governments have produced energy and industrial strategies that were abandoned just a few years later.

The 2017 Industrial Strategy, which aspired to make Britain the world's most innovative economy, was abolished by Rees-Mogg's predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in 2021, who said it was a "pudding without a theme".