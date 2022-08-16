Norway's climate choice: old oil, gas fields switch to green power or close

Norway will have to phase out some of its old oil and gas fields prematurely to achieve its 2030 climate goals, unless it can use carbon-free power on more offshore platforms to cut their emissions, the country's Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Norway, western Europe's largest petroleum producer, aims to reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030 from 1990, but as of 2021 the reduction achieved was only 4.5%, preliminary official statistics showed.

Opposition to connecting more offshore platforms to Norway's hydropower-dominated onshore grid has grown as water reservoirs have hit 20-year lows, power prices have soared and concerns of scarcity have increased.