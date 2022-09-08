Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts

"We do recognise that they've made some gains, Read said. "However, fundamentally, when compared to other global automakers, they're falling far behind."

The ranking measured progress in phasing out internal-combustion engines, supply chain decarbonisation and resource reduction and efficiency.

A Toyota spokesperson said in a statement the company is working to slash CO2 emissions as much and quickly as possible, adding that it will continue to "make every effort possible to offer as many options of (battery electric vehicles) and other multi-powertrains to our customers around the world."

Nissan and Honda ranked 8th and 9th, respectively, both dropping three places from last year.

Greenpeace said Honda does not have a roadmap to achieve its own targets, including making zero-emission vehicles and fuel cell vehicles 100% of new sales. The environmental group also said sales of zero-emission vehicles have not grown significantly for Nissan, which was considered a pioneer in the fully electric vehicle market with the Leaf.

A Honda spokesperson said it would continue to work towards carbon neutrality by 2050. A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment on the Greenpeace report but said the company would continue to accelerate its electrification efforts.