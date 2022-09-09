What will King Charles's reign mean for climate action?

What did Charles do for the environment as Prince of Wales?

While heir to the throne, Charles was an active campaigner for the environment over more than five decades.

In 1970, aged 21, he gave his first major speech on the issue, warning of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution.

"He's been talking about these issues for a long time, way before they became mainstream," said Ed Matthew, campaigns director of think-tank E3G.

In this manner, Charles played a "vital diplomatic role" to raise awareness, Matthew added.

Along with speeches on the global stage, Charles has worked with actors from the public, private and non-profit sectors.

He established the International Sustainability Unit in 2010 to address challenges such as protecting rainforests and marine ecosystems, and last year launched a new charter of sustainable actions for companies to sign called "Terra Carta".

"I have laboured for so many years to bring this issue to the forefront of international consciousness – not just with words, but with practical action," said the then-prince in a speech in May in Yellowknife, Canada.

Back home, Matthew said Charles' influence has been particularly valuable because - while being apolitical - he appeals to conservatives, in a similar vein to environmentalist David Attenborough, on an issue more often highlighted by the left.

"To make sure we go for really ambitious climate action in the UK, we need the conservative case for climate change to be made," Matthew said.

During the race to become Britain's next prime minister - won by Liz Truss - activists criticised the lack of attention paid to climate issues by the ruling Conservatives.