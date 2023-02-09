Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui to end corporate finance exposure to coal mining by 2040

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will phase out corporate and project finance exposure to coal mining by 2040 but does not have a concrete timeline for reducing support to trade finance, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The main banking arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T said in disclosures to investors last year it would halt funding for new mines, expansion of existing ones and related infrastructure, but stopped short of giving a timeline on ending corporate finance for companies linked to coal mining.

Rajeev Kannan, SMBC's Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head of Asia Pacific Division told Reuters on Thursday there would be no project and corporate finance exposure to coal mining and coal-fired power plants by 2040.

Critics have previously pointed to the ambiguity on corporate financing potentially providing a loophole to banks lending to pure-play coal miners.

However, "some level of trade finance" could still be available for coal dealers shipping critical fuel supplies for power plants, Kannan told Reuters in an interview.