Virtual climate reality: Can 'digital twins' help protect us from disasters?

When Storm Ruby hit Sunford City in England's low-lying East Anglia region, elderly resident Arthur was trapped at home alone as floodwater seeped into his basement and his power cut out. He could not reach his grandson Jack for help because the phone network was down too.

Fortunately, the storm, the city and the people involved are all fictional, made up for a pilot programme that uses virtual duplicates of physical assets, allowing scientists to simulate climate change impacts using artificial intelligence (AI).

"What's become clearer over the last few years is how we can use 'digital twins'... to better understand these climate risks and help us make decisions," said Sarah Hayes, who leads the UK government-supported Climate Resilience Demonstrator (CReDo).

The project harnessed real data from power, water and telecoms companies operating in an East Anglia town, combining information on their assets with climate projections to simulate pressures on infrastructure across different scenarios.

An interactive app on the disaster in Sunford City, along with a short film featuring Arthur and Jack, went live during the COP26 climate conference last November to show how climate shocks like floods can unleash a wave of problems across key services.

"The problem with the cascade effect is you're getting people in dry areas who are affected by strategic assets which are in flooded areas," Hayes said.