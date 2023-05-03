El Nino likely to return this year, fuelling global temperatures: WMO

The El Nino weather pattern is likely to develop later this year and could contribute to rising global temperatures, the World Meteorological Organisation said on Wednesday.

The WMO said that after three years of the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which often lowers global temperatures slightly, there was a 60% chance that will change to El Nino, its warmer counterpart, in May-July this year.

That probability will increase to 70-80% between July and September, according to the WMO.