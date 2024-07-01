Home +
July 01, 2024

Beryl, earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, brings life-threatening winds to Caribbean

Hurricane warnings have been issued in Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Dominica, Trinidad, and parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening winds to Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean's Windward Islands, in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite June 30, 2024. NOAA/Handout REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 01 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM

Updated : 01 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM

