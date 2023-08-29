Storm Idalia to intensify into major hurricane ahead of Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Idalia lashed western Cuba and was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Monday as it crawled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where officials ordered evacuations and urged residents to prepare for an expected Wednesday landfall.

Idalia was churning about 80 miles (130 km) off the western tip of Cuba as it barreled north, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (112 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm's growing intensity and its northerly track put some 14 million Floridians under hurricane and tropical storm warnings along the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities warned that the chief hazard to human life posed by the storm would be from surging walls of seawater driven inland by high winds, inundating low-lying coastal areas.

Storm surge warnings were posted for hundreds of miles of Gulf Coast shoreline, from the Sarasota area north through Tampa and stretching to the sport-fishing haven of Indian Pass at the western end of Apalachicola Bay.

"Buckle up for this one," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a news conference on Monday afternoon, adding that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell.

"Do what you got to do. You still have time today. You have time for most of tomorrow," he said, urging Floridians to prepare for the potentially dangerous conditions.