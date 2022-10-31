    বাংলা

    Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for ‘greenwashing, lying and cheating’

    Thunberg called out next month's UN climate summit in Egypt for being ‘held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights’

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday called out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being "held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights."

    Speaking at the London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre where she was promoting her new book, "The Climate Book", 19-year-old Thunberg dismissed the looming climate summit, known as COP27, as an opportunity for "people in power... to [use] greenwashing, lying and cheating."

    While Thunberg did attend protests in Glasgow last year for COP26, she said she won't attend COP27, scheduled to be held from Nov 6 to Nov 18 in Sharm El Sheikh.

    "The space for civil society is going to be extremely limited," she said. "It's important to leave space for those who need to be there. It will be difficult for activists to make their voices heard."

    Public demonstration is effectively banned in Egypt and limits on accreditation and attendance badges for activists have been a point of contention at previous UN climate summits.

    Thunberg rose to prominence in 2018 at the age of 15 by staging school strikes in her native Sweden, becoming the face of the youth activist climate movement.

    During Sunday's event, she decried the "sustainability crisis" as a "crisis of information not getting through."

    Her book includes explanatory articles from over 100 climate experts, including renowned climate scientists Katharine Hayhoe and Michael Mann, as well as authors including Margaret Atwood.

    "I wanted it to be educational, which is a bit ironic since my thing is school strikes," she said.

    Asked to comment on recent protest actions by Just Stop Oil activists which saw them throw soup at Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery, Thunberg said, "People are trying to find new methods because we realise that what we have been doing up until now has not done the trick. It's only reasonable to expect these kinds of different actions."

    RELATED STORIES
    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in front of people involved in fighting wildfires last summer, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Oct 28, 2022.
    Macron wants to replant 10% of French forest after summer wildfires
    France and Spain are also experiencing unusually warm temperatures this autumn, adding to mounting concern over changes in weather patterns
    A view of a replica of Ishtar gate at the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, Iraq July5, 2019.
    In Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
    At the temple of Ninmakh, the Sumerian mother goddess, Iraqi archaeologists are using 7,000-year-old techniques to protect the monument
    A woman walks a dog past Drax power station during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, Nov 27, 2020.
    Climate change: 'Unprecedented' economic transformation now needed
    Even if countries fulfill their current climate commitments, global emissions will rise 10.6% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to a UN report
    Climate activist Vanessa Nakate speaks as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021.
    COP27 must fund climate victims: Ugandan activist
    Climate change campaigner urges richer nations to pay for loss and damage facing vulnerable communities in Africa

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher