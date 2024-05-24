Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India and Pakistan swelter, Bangladesh braces for storm

Temperatures hit 49 degrees in Rajasthan, killing at least nine people

India, Pakistan swelter, Bangladesh braces for storm
A woman pours water on her head after filling her containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2024. REUTERS

Tanvi Mehta, Reuters

Published : 24 May 2024, 12:18 PM

Updated : 24 May 2024, 12:18 PM

Related Stories
246,000 hectares of forest lost in 2 decades
246,000 hectares of forest lost in 2 decades
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Asia's April heat worsened by climate change: scientists
Asia's April heat worsened by climate change: scientists
In a boiling world, chief heat officers battle 'silent killer'
In a boiling world, chief heat officers battle 'silent killer'
Read More
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More